Fans Are Obsessed With Brittany Mahomes’s Latest Look for This Particular Reason

Wedding bells are continuing to ring for NFL players this summer! No, we’re not talking about the July 3, union of Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift, but a friend of the professional athlete.

Over the weekend, New York Giants wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster tied the knot with longtime love Laura Kruk. And since the wedding brought together the bride and groom’s loved ones, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and his wife, Brittany, were in attendance.

Following the couple’s July 10 nuptials in Orange County, Calif., Brittany shared a carousel of images alongside her husband that showed off the Kansas City Current co-owner’s stunning ensemble for the occasion: a gorgeous coral Silvia Tcherassi gown paired with pink Aquazzura heels and a satin fuchsia clutch by Saint Laurent. The mock neck maxi dress featured an open back and ruching, making for an incredibly flattering silhouette.

“Love celebrating love🤍🥹,” Mahomes declared in the caption of her July 12 carousel. In addition to showing off her outfit and glam, the former pro soccer player shared several sweet pics alongside her hubby. Patrick wore a black tux and bow tie with a white button-up for his pal’s wedding. Prior to signing a one-year contract with the New York Giants in June, Smith-Schuster played for the Chiefs for three seasons. He was also a member of the New England Patriots for a season and was initially drafted by the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Mahomes’s glam team for the occasion consisted of stylist Margot Zamet, makeup artist Ayleen Rodriguez and hairstylist Laura Rugetti. Plenty of the proud mom of three’s 2.1 million followers on the platform chimed into the comments section to hype Mahomes up, calling out the flattering hue of her designer gown in particular.

“The best timeeee! & obsessed with this color on you,” the bride wrote.

“This color on you!!!!😍😍,” a fan concurred.

“Buy everything in this color😍,” someone else offered.

“THAT is your color Mama! Stunning!” another user applauded.

On their wedding day, Smith-Schuster penned a public love note to his bride on his own Instagram feed, where he referred to Kruk affectionately as “Pookie.”

“I thank God every day for bringing you into my life. You are my greatest blessing, my best friend, and the woman I get to spend forever with,” he wrote in part of his caption. “ ... Thank you for loving me the way you do and for making life more beautiful than I ever imagined. I can’t wait to call you my wife. Here’s to forever & God leading every step of the way. ❤️.”

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