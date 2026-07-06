Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Are Married: What We Know About the Wedding So Far

After months of speculation and weeks of endless rumors, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are married!

The two first famously crossed paths back in 2023, when Kelce expressed disappointment on his podcast, New Heights, after he was unable to meet the pop sensation during her wildly popular Eras Tour. Following his declaration, he and Swift connected, and the rest, as they say, is history. They then announced their engagement in August of last year, exciting fans with the prospect of an upcoming wedding, which occurred just in time for the holiday weekend.

While the event itself was (mostly) kept out of the public eye, several details have been shared with fans through official statements from the couple’s publicists, as well as those on the star-studded guest list. So, with that in mind, here’s what we know about Swift and Kelce’s wedding so far.

When did Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce get married?

Swift and Kelce were wed on Friday, July 3, at Madison Square Garden in New York City. Rumors regarding this location began swirling weeks before the event, with many speculating that the unique venue choice was likely for security reasons, as well as accommodating their impressive guest list.

Following the festivities, the pair announced the news to fans outside the venue (and around the world) by lighting up the front signs with a sign reading “Just T&T Married!”

Who were the maid of honor/bridesmaids and best man/groomsmen?

As reported by People, while the newlyweds haven’t shared any information directly with their fans, a statement released following the ceremony by a rep noted, “Taylor and Travis did not have bridesmaids or groomsmen. Instead, her brother Austin Swift served as Taylor’s Man of Honor, and Jason Kelce was Travis’ Best Man.”

What did Taylor Swift wear during her wedding ceremony?

According to the same statement linked above, both Swift and Kelce’s wedding-ready wardrobes were crafted by Christian Dior Haute Couture, though no official photos of their respective looks have been shared as of this article’s publication.

“The bride and groom’s wedding ceremony looks [...] are designed by Jonathan Anderson, Creative Director of Dior Women’s, Men’s and Haute Couture Collections, in close collaboration with the Bride and Groom,” the rep’s statement revealed, adding, “This is the designer's first couture wedding dress for a world-renowned celebrity. Their shoes were custom-made by Christian Louboutin, and the bride wore Cartier jewelry.”

Who officiated Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s wedding?

The couple’s wedding was officiated by actor Adam Sandler, whom Kelce starred opposite in last year’s Happy Gilmore 2. Sources also exclusively told People that the couple’s wedding vows took approximately “20 minutes each.”

Who attended Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s wedding?

At the time of this article’s publication, a definitive list of guests has not been shared with the public. However, given the central location of the ceremony, a bevy of stars were spotted making their way through the city streets in wedding guest attire on the way to Madison Square Garden before going on to share their looks on social media.

Below, we’ve rounded up just a small handful of guests who’ve shared their looks online, presented in no order. Click through to see their wedding day looks on Instagram and TikTok:

As stated above, this is just a small handful of the celebrities confirmed to have attended. To see even more of the A-list names on the guest list, check out E! News’ “running list” here.

Who performed at Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s wedding?

In classic wedding fashion, following the star-studded ceremony, guests enjoyed a packed reception.

Marie Claire reported that among the performers were Paul McCartney and Stevie Nicks. The outlet also referenced reports of a “late-night karaoke” session, with several stars in attendance taking part.

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