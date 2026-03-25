Zendaya Continues Bridal Streak in Dreamy Designer Gown for ‘The Drama’ Paris Premiere

Zendaya’s recent red carpet looks have been so beautifully bridal-coded, we have no choice but to say, “I do.”

The Emmy Award winner has been busy the last month, turning the various red carpet premieres for A24’s The Drama into a wedding aisle as she and her longtime stylist, the iconic Law Roach, embrace themed dressing for the promotional tour. For context, the film stars Zendaya and Robert Pattinson as a young couple preparing for their big day, only to be confronted with some troubling information in the lead-up.

With this in mind, the actress has been dressed in an array of creams and ivories over the past few weeks—still, her latest look just might top our current list, given its sleek style and unexpected details.

Zendaya attends the Paris premiere of The Drama

On Tuesday, March 24, Zendaya arrived for the Paris premiere of the film wearing a custom, chic, long-sleeved number from Louis Vuitton by Nicolas Ghesquière, as noted by Roach on Instagram. This unique gown remained undeniably bridal in cut and color, but offered something a little different than the traditional tulle.

Comprising a high neckline, vertical stitching and a structured silhouette, the designer gown was already a show-stopper from the front. However, the back took things up a notch, as the actress turned to reveal a daring cutout and high slit up the skirt, complete with a massive black bow sitting on her hips, which then trailed out into a dramatic train.

Zendaya and Roach accessorized the look with stacked silver jewelry, including several necklaces and rings, as well as a pair of black pumps. Her signature bob was styled with plenty of cute curls for a glamorous, Old Hollywood vibe, while her makeup was a more modern take on a peachy-pink spring-ready glam complete with lined eyes and glossy lips.

“yall did it again,” recording artist Chlöe Bailey wrote in the comments of Roach’s Instagram video, praising the stylist and actress’s continued collaboration. Another user added, “Don’t mind me! Just picking my jaw up off the floor. EXQUISITE! ❤️❤️❤️.”

Bringing The Drama to the big screen

Described as a “dark romantic comedy,” The Drama is slated to hit theaters on Friday, April 3. With its various premieres and screenings this month, reviews have begun coming in, including one from a certain someone very close to Zendaya.

On Saturday, March 21, the actress’s rumored spouse, Tom Holland, posted about the film on his Instagram account, writing in the caption, “I honestly couldn’t be more excited for you to see this movie and believe me when I say it’s gonna floor you. Get your tickets now!”

You can watch the official trailer for The Drama here.

More Lifestyle & Celeb: