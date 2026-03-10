Zendaya’s Crisp White Look at Paris Fashion Week Has Us Hearing Wedding Bells

Zendaya arrived in France for Paris Fashion Week on Tuesday, March 10, where she debuted an outfit that has us hearing wedding bells in the distance.

Here comes the bride (...maybe?)

Arriving at the Louis Vuitton Women’s Wear Fall/Winter 2026-2027 show, the actress donned a crisp white ensemble by the designer, punctuated with stark black accessories.

The top of the garment mimicked the chic elegance of a classic white button-up, the dramatic, pointed collar adding a unique touch to the timeless style. She cinched her waist with a black belt, the shiny silver hardware and an oversized buckle adding plenty of edge. The bottom of the dress had a fun bubble silhouette and a daring high-low hemline, giving a peek at her long legs. She finished the outfit off with a pair of sky-high black pumps.

Her brunette hair was styled curly, chopped into an on-trend bob, while her makeup was a spring-friendly glam, perfect for the black and white look. Mauve cheeks, blended brown eyeshadows and a semi-metallic pink on the pout added a welcome pop of color. She then accessorized with silver jewelry to match the belt, with the distinct exception of a single gold band.

And hey, speaking of that “gold band...”

Zendaya | Marc Piasecki/WireImage/Getty Images

Zendaya steps out amid marriage rumors

In case you missed it, last week, Zendaya’s longtime stylist Law Roach revealed on the red carpet that she and her fiancé, Tom Holland, had already tied the knot.

“The wedding has already happened. You missed it,” Roach said with a smile while chatting with Access Hollywood at the Actor Awards on Sunday, March 1. The outlet’s red carpet correspondent then asked, “Is that true?” to which Roach casually replied, “It’s very true. Thank you so much!” before walking away.

Holland and the Euphoria actress had been romantically linked since they starred opposite each other in Spider-Man: Homecoming back in 2017, though their relationship wasn’t confirmed until they walked the red carpet together for the sequel film, Spider-Man: Far From Home, in 2021. Then, early last year, Zendaya ignited engagement rumors after fans spotted a new ring on a certain finger during her Golden Globes red carpet appearance.

And now, her Paris Fashion Week moment mirrored the rumors she started last year, as Zendaya appeared to have a gold band on the very same finger, which stood out in stark contrast with the silver jewelry she otherwise wore. As of this article’s publication, the two have still not confirmed their newlywed status—but our spidey senses are certainly tingling!

More Lifestyle & Celeb: