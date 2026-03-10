Fans Are Obsessed With Margot Robbie’s Blunt Bob, Which She Debuted During Paris Fashion Week

Everyone say, “Thank you, Cervando Maldonado!”

The celebrity hairstylist is responsible for Margot Robbie’s brand-new blunt bob, which the Wuthering Heights actress debuted during Chanel’s Paris Fashion Week runway show on Monday, March 9. The haircut, which reaches partway between Robbie’s chin and shoulders and features eyebrow-skimming wispy fringe, is a huge departure from the star’s long blonde locks. Her color was also given a refresh, courtesy of Jacob Schwartz.

Styled by Andrew Mukamal for yesterday’s designer show, Robbie was decked out in a sheer white tank top, Chanel denim and colorblocked heels. She sat front row for the runway show at Grand Palais alongside Jennie Kim, Olivia Dean and Lily-Rose Depp.

Robbie’s newly shorn locks were styled by Bryce Scarlett, while Pati Dubroff did the star’s makeup, focusing on bronzed cheekbones and a glossy pink lip for a natural, “no-makeup” look. And while all of Robbie’s glam team shared their client’s look to Instagram, the comments section of Maldonado’s posts of the Barbie star’s haircut were particularly filled with praise.

“Oh my the hair is slaying 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥,” one fan wrote.

“So fresh and youthful love it,” another added of the style.

“You’ve absolutely smashed it, she looks S T U N N I N G !!! 👏🔥🙌,” someone else chimed.

“So good!!!!” comedian and Saturday Night Live star Chloe Fineman applauded.

“That hair stopped me in my tracks when I saw it on a video earlier today,” another follower admitted.

“We are obsessed with Margot bob-bie!!!” the official Schwarzkopf Professional account quipped.

Thus far, 2026 is tracking to be the year of the bob, as several celebrities have debuted their personal takes on the style recently. Check out just a few of our favorites below.

More trending haircuts

Zendaya

Zendaya | Marc Piasecki/Getty Images

The Euphoria actress also debuted her own bob haircut during Paris Fashion Week. The 29-year-old star was spotted at the Louis Vuitton fall/winter 2026-27 womenswear show on Tuesday, March 10, and her cropped haircut totally stole the show.

Selena Gomez

Gomez added some wispy fringe to her bob earlier this year, and we’ve not stopped thinking about the cute and flirty style since. The chin-grazing length is incredibly chic, and the Only Murders in the Building star wears it well.

Hailey Bieber

The queen of the long bob, Bieber opted to cut her locks in late 2025, and the Rhode founder and chief creative officer has served as our short hair mood board inspo ever since.

