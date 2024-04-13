How to Get the Most Out of Your Lower-Body Workout, According to Katie Austin
Katie Austin’s fitness platform is built around the idea of versatile and effective workouts. With a variety of classes to choose from, her on-demand content answers the question: How can you get the most out of your time on the mat, no matter how many minutes you spend there?
Even if you have just five minutes in the middle of an otherwise busy day to fit a little movement in, Austin believes that’s better than nothing. Plus, she has created classes that are meant to complement your packed schedule. Short on time? Try her five-minute ab routines. Want to really maximize the time that you do give to your workout? Check out her “banded booty warm-up,” below.
One of the latest releases on the Katie Austin App, the short warm-up ensures that you “get the most out of your lower-body workout,” she said in an Instagram demonstration.
With a resistance band placed above her knees, the former college athlete walked through a handful of warm-up movements that are sure to get your legs and glutes ready for any lower-body strength routine you put them through. In fact, Austin promised that the warm-up routine will “fire up your glutes, thighs [and] entire lower body so you can reach your full potential.”
Once you’ve completed the warm-up, be sure to check out some of the fitness trainer’s own lower-body workout content. Her site features hundreds of on-demand classes that are designed to be done anywhere, at any time.