Miley Cyrus Just Shared a Major Revelation About Her Fitness Routine
Earlier this year, Miley Cyrus delivered a showstopping rendition of her hit track “Flowers” on the Grammys stage—and while we were all wowed by her five outfit changes throughout (and her first Grammy Award win at the event), many fans were also blown away by her fit, toned figure during her performance.
In a new digital interview with W Magazine, Cyrus revealed a key part of her fitness routine: unlike most of us, who reach for a pair of supportive sneakers to hit the gym, she trains in high heels.
“My mantra is, like any athlete, ‘Practice how you perform.’ So that’s why I practice in my heels,” she told the outlet. “The gym looks really tough, but then I’ve got my ivory Gucci slingbacks because they remind me of Marilyn Monroe. I train in heels, mostly. I’m interested in feminizing the workout space, because so much of the workout equipment is ugly.”
In the interview, the “Used to Be Young” singer also credited her fit physique to living an “extremely clean” lifestyle and noted that her years-long sobriety is also a big part of her overall wellbeing.
There you have it! While sneakers might be more practical for running on the treadmill or taking a Pilates class, clearly the 31-year-old’s unorthodox training method pays off. So, the next time you hit the gym, consider throwing a pair of slingbacks in your bag rather than tennis shoes to train just like Cyrus.