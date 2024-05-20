The Full Body Set That You Need to Try Next Time You Head to the Gym
With the advent of on-demand fitness training over the past few years, your gym routine never has to look the same. The growth of social media has created dedicated fitness influencers, who share their go-to routines and wellness inspiration on their feeds regularly. Among them is Kayla Itsines, an Australia-based instructor and the cofounder of Sweat, a subscription app with hundreds of on-demand fitness classes.
Not only does Itsines release the most effective content on her subscription-based fitness app, but she has a knack for sharing quick and effective sets on her Instagram account, too. Recently, she took to the platform to post a challenging full-body workout, which requires nothing but your bodyweight and a mat.
The set, which she recommended repeating three times through, includes the following eight exercises:
1. Mountain climbers (15 reps)
2. Alternating lunge (16 reps with eight on each side)
3. Squats (15 reps)
4. Ab bikes (15 reps)
5. Lateral lunge (16 reps with eight on each side)
6. Alternating leg raise (10 reps)
7. X hop (15 reps)
8. Burpees (10 reps)
With a combination of slow and controlled movements and cardio, this set is sure to raise your heart rate at the same time as it tones your various muscle groups.
If you’re looking for more fitness inspiration and guided workouts to incorportate into your gym routine, be sure to check out the Sweat app. Montly subscriptions cost $19.99 and give you access to hundreds of classes and curated fitness programs, ranging from cardio and strength to stretching.