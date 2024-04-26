This Two-Hour Intensive Morning Routine Leaves Katie Austin Feeling ‘Accomplished’
When it comes to both fitness and wellness routines, Katie Austin is one of our go-to instructors. The former Division I athlete is the founder of her own on-demand fitness platform, which—for a small monthly membership fee—offers various fitness tutorials, healthy recipes and other wellness tips.
The advice that Austin has to offer stems from personal experience. Not only was she a college lacrosse player, but she is also the daughter of fitness instructor Denise Austin and has always had a passion for movement. In recent years, that passion has branched into other avenues, namely wellness practices that are guaranteed to enhance the overall fitness experience.
In that vein, Austin recently tried out her fiancé Lane Armstrong’s two-hour morning routine. Filled with all of the popular wellness practices of the moment, the routine always leaves the fitness instructor feeling “accomplished,” she said in an Instagram post documenting the experience.
The routine is as follows:
- 5:30 a.m.: wake up
- 5:35 a.m.: take dog out
- 5:40 a.m.: drink hot water
- 5:45 a.m.: cold plunge
- 6:00 a.m.: breathe for 10 minutes
- 6:10 a.m.: meditate for 20 minutes
- 6:30 a.m.: take supplements
- 6:40 a.m.: workout
- 7:30 a.m.: drink protein shake
For her part, Austin is not prepared to implement this routine everyday of the week. “But pushing myself like this on a weekly basis would be great for my mental health, anxiety, and add a little structure to my ever-changing morning routine,” she admitted. “Moral of the story, do what works for you.” An early morning routine will “set you up for success for your whole day.”