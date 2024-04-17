Katie Austin Offers 5 Easy Ways to Boost Your Mood
Sometimes you just wake up on the wrong side of the bed, or things simply aren’t going your way. When that happens, it’s easy to fall into a funk. Thankfully, SI Swimsuit model and certified fitness trainer Katie Austin is here to save the day with five easy tips that are guaranteed to boost your mood.
The 30-year-old offered her suggestions in an Instagram reel on April 16, starting with a very on-brand recommendation: go for a walk. “Get your steps in,” Austin stated. “Exercising will make you feel so much better, and it can be as simple as just a 10-minute walk.”
Next, Austin proposed doing something small to spark joy. “For me, it’s grabbing a latte,” she noted.
Number three, remember that your attitude is not permanent and can be adjusted with a little bit of effort. “I always love to remind myself that the funk is temporary and tomorrow’s a new day, and the next hour is a new hour,” Austin added.
Blasting her favorite tunes is another guaranteed to get the fitness influencer out of a funk. “I throw myself a little dance party,” she shared. “Do it if you’ve never done it before. I promise you, it relieves all of the anxiety and stress you’re feeling.”
Lastly, Austin suggested calling a loved one in order to talk through your feelings and emotions. “Having a good support system always helps me,” she noted. “I like to vent, I like to be with my fiancé, my best friends, and that always, always helps.
Plenty of Austin’s 420,000 followers on the platform chimed in to the comments section to thank her for the advice.
“❤️ All great tips,” a fan cheered.
“get outside!! 🌿,” one person offered.
“Walking outside helps everything!” another user concurred.