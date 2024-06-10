Kate Love Cherishes Precious Moments Back Home in Canada With Her Husband and Their Toddler
Model Kate Love is enjoying some precious family moments back home in Canada. The 36-year-old recently traveled to Whistler, Canada, with her husband, Miami Heat forward Kevin Love, and their young daughter, who is celebrating her first birthday today, June 10.
The sweet family of three spent their time in Whistler hiking around the mountains and lounging by the pool. As always, Love’s Instagram post from the trip was an aesthetic collection of outtakes from their various outdoor activities. Wearing complementary hats, the model, her husband and their daughter set out for a series of walks around a lake with their dog and afternoons in a park. Between the bouts of activity, the family of three hit the pool, where Love’s daughter got an early taste of summer swimming.
The Vancouver, Canada native and Love had been dating for about five years when they got engaged in January 2021. After about a year-and-a-half engagement, the pair tied the knot in June 2022 at the New York Public Library. Exactly a year later, Love gave birth to their daughter.
The sweet family are taking full advantage of Love’s off-season. Following a win over the Chicago Bulls in the play-in tournament, the Miami Heat’s season ended with a loss in the playoffs to the Boston Celtics, who are currently playing for their first championship since 2008. With the next season not set to start until October, the Loves are sure to have plenty of well-spent family time in the months ahead.