Adele Sends Love to Megan Thee Stallion During Las Vegas Residency Show

Adele and Megan Thee Stallion. Kevin Mazur/Getty Images (left), Taylor Hill/Getty Images

Adele just wrapped up the sixth weekend of her Las Vegas residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace, and, at her Friday, Dec. 23 show, the singer shouted out Megan Thee Stallion.

“Remember when someone said, ‘Why doesn’t Adele have backup dancers?’ and then someone made a video of ‘Water Under the Bridge’ with Meg Thee Stallion doing the dance to it,” Adele recalled at her show, referencing a viral TikTok mashup.

Megan Thee Stallion, born Megan Pete, appeared in Los Angeles Superior Court on Dec. 13 to testify against Tory Lanez, born Daystar Peterson, for allegedly shooting her after attending a party at Kylie Jenner’s house in July 2020.

On Dec. 23, Peterson was found guilty of three felonies and convicted of shooting the 27-year-old rapper. He now faces a maximum of up to 22 years in prison and will be sentenced on Jan. 27.

“Tonight I would like to wish Meg Thee Stallion a very, very merry, merry Christmas,” Adele continued. “Girl, get your peace. Do whatever you want now, baby. Love ya.”

Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón issued a statement thanking the jury for their time and for “finding justice for Ms. Pete.” He also commended Megan Thee Stallion for her bravery.

“You showed incredible courage and vulnerability with your testimony despite repeated and grotesque attacks that you did not deserve,” said Gascón. “You faced unjust and despicable scrutiny that no woman should ever face and you have been an inspiration to others across L.A. County and the nation.”

Megan Thee Stallion made history last month when she became the first Black woman to be featured on the cover of the “30 Under 30” issue of Forbes.

