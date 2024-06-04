Alex Morgan Celebrates USWNT With Adorable On-Field Photo Alongside Her Daughter
Following about a two-month hiatus, the U.S. Women’s National Team is back on the field and competing. On Saturday, the squad took to the pitch again at Dick’s Sporting Goods Park in Commerce City, Colo., taking on South Korea in the first of two women’s international friendlies.
The USWNT, who are gearing up for the Summer Olympics in Paris at the end of July, took the first of two matches against South Korea 4-0. On the pitch in her red, white and blue uniform was long-time national team member Alex Morgan, a forward on the current roster of 23.
There in the stands to cheer her on were a handful of her family members, including her husband, Servando Carrasco, and their daughter, Charlie. Ahead of the game, the 4-year-old took to the field, wearing a jersey with her mom’s name printed on the back. Together, she and Morgan greeted young fans who were there to cheer on the team.
The sweet mother-daughter duo also took the chance to pose for a photo together on the field ahead of kick-off. They made for the most adorable pair in their Team USA gear and matching pink pre-wrap headbands.
“Family and fans section 😍,” Morgan captioned an Instagram post, which featured photos of her family and the Team USA fans, as well as the snap with her daughter, Charlie.
The USWNT is set to take on South Korea for the second time this evening at 8 p.m. EST.