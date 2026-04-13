Are Alix Earle and Alex Cooper Feuding? Here’s What We Know

We hate to see one woman pitted against another, but by the sounds of it, Alix Earle and Alex Cooper have some sort of beef going on. However, according to a video released by Cooper earlier today, Monday, April 13, the alleged feud may be a little one-sided.

In case you’re lost, here’s what’s going on.

Why are Earle and Cooper are feuding?

Once a part of Cooper’s Unwell network, Earle and her Hot Mess podcast departed in February 2025 following reports of the two clashing over business matters. While Hot Mess has been on an indefinite hiatus since March of last year, neither party has disclosed what happened.

Meanwhile, Earle has since ventured into the video interview space. She launched a brand-new interview series, Get Real With Me, on YouTube in January.

Further fueling the feud fire, TikToker @thebravomom (nee Ashley Tiscareno) posted a video last week calling out Cooper for being an “ambulance chaser,” which Earle went on to repost to her own 8.3 million followers on the platform.

“I would honestly compare Alex Cooper to an ambulance chaser,” Tiscareno stated in her video. “Like, you just had the most horrific accident of your life, you’re you know, hanging on by a thread, don’t know if you’re gonna make it, and she’s the first one there. She’s the first one there, and she’s a Grim Reaper. She wants to get the exclusive interview; she wants to be there when you’re vulnerable, and you’re broken down, and you’re ready to sign over your rights to your life. Like she is so awful and I wish that more women—celebrities, female athletes, reality stars, anyone, anyone who’s a woman on planet earth—I wish they would stop making [Call Her Daddy] their first stop after something happens in their lives because she is profiting off of women’s like heartaches and failures and all these awful things that happen to women.”

What was Cooper’s response to the latest drama?

Clearly, Cooper has caught wind of the recent drama and issued a response on her own TikTok account today. In a nearly two-minute video, she called Earle out and encouraged the 25-year-old content creator to come out and address whatever issues she has with Cooper directly.

“Alix Earle, hey girl,” Cooper, 31, stated. “The passive-aggressive reposts and the likes and the commenting on things, I gotta call you out here. You’re gonna need to get specific and just say what you gotta say about me. There’s no NDA, no one is stopping you. Stop hiding behind other people and just say it yourself. What’s the beef? ‘Cause I’m really tired of waking up and seeing you using this fake drama to distract from other s--- goin’ online for you. Not interested.”

Alix Earle and Alex Cooper | Gotham/Getty Images

She continued, “I know what happened and so do you, so talk. Unless the fake narrative that you’re creating happens to be way more interesting than the truth. I have nothing to hide when it comes to you and me. So, unless you actually have something to say, I’m out. This is over. Have a good Monday, everyone.”

What are fans saying about the drama between Earle and Cooper?

Plenty of followers chimed into the comments section of Cooper’s TikTok post.

“No girl… I think we need you to be more specific,” someone requested.

“Clearing my schedule for the rest of the day,” another user noted, clearly ready for further updates.

“Huge day for the chronically online(me),” one fan joked.

“This is so Dave portnoy of u lmaoooo,” another follower quipped of the Barstool Sports founder’s direct nature.

“Since I know the whole story I’ll tell it on my deathbed,” former The Real Housewives of New York star Bethenny Frankel teased.

Has Earle issued a reply?

While, as of press time, Earle has not yet responded to Cooper’s direct request, the Call Her Daddy host also went so far as to tag the New Jersey native in the caption of her TikTok post in an attempt to create a dialogue. Stay tuned for future updates!

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