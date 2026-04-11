Here’s When Reale Actives, Alix Earle’s Skincare Line for Acne-Prone Skin, Is Being Restocked

Unless you set an alarm on Tuesday, March 31, chances are you missed out on getting your hands on Reale Actives, Alix Earle’s skincare line made for those with acne-prone skin.

Late last month, the 25-year-old content creator and entrepreneur launched her skincare company after much anticipation, and each of the brand’s hero products sold out within 10 hours of being available on the market.

“SOLD OUT day 1 IS THIS REAL LIFE,” Earle, who built her massive following in part by being candid about her personal journey with acne, wrote on Instagram on April 1. “ ... When going over our launch strategy I wanted as many of you guys to be able to try these products as possible. We went back ordered more than double of what we were planning to start with so we would be in stock and not sell out before you got to buy. WE STILL SOLD OUT in ten hours and I seriously cannot believe those words are coming out of my mouth.”

The Reale Actives lineup of products, which was developed alongside Earle’s dermatologist, Dr. Kiran Mian, includes a Makeup Melting Cleansing Balm ($29), Exfoliating LHA + BHA Gel Cleanser ($28), 8% Mandelic Acid Serum Concentrate ($39) and Barrier-Boosting Moisturizer ($36). The complete routine is also available in a convenient kit for $118. And while everything sold out on the first day of business, fans can sign up for the waitlist to be notified when each item has been restocked.

So, when are Reale Actives products being restocked?

We’ve noticed that Earle has been replying to fan inquiries across social media as customers beg for updates regarding when the products will once again be available for purchase. On a TikTok video in which the New Jersey native rated her past Coachella outfits, one eager follower piped into the comments with an off-topic question to ask, “When are you restocking your skincare products!!???” to which Earle replied, “End of April 💗.”

So, while Earle nor the Reale Actives brand has revealed an exact date yet as of press time, fans can expect to be able to place their orders before the month is out.

Earle reflects on her brand’s success

In addition to her contemplative Instagram post the day after Reale Actives went on sale, Earle shared a candid video with her 8.3 million TikTok followers on Thursday, April 9, in which she shared her excitement over seeing unboxing videos and reviews from initial Reale Actives customers.

“Everyone online ... using it and sharing like their real skin and what they’re struggling with, like I just think this conversation is so good and exactly what I wanted and like was my dream for this,” Earle stated of her mission. She later added, “It’s just honestly made me feel seen watching you guys.”

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