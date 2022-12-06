Ashley Graham Looks Like a Goddess in Blue Cape Dress and Sparkly Jimmy Choo Heels

The SI Swimsuit model stunned on the red carpet at the British Fashion Awards on Dec. 5.

Ashley Graham. Samir Hussein/Getty Images

Ashley Graham never ceases to amaze. The model wore a gorgeous and slightly sheer blue dress designed by Patrick McDowell featuring a high slit at the front and a long train at the back to the British Fashion Awards. Her look for the Dec. 5 star-studded affair was styled by Emily Evans and included black Jimmy Choo heels with a diamond-studded silver strap.

Photographer Morgane Maurice captured Graham’s elegant ensemble for the event, hosted at London’s Royal Albert Hall, and the mom of three shared a series of pics on Instagram. Graham was on hand to present the Model of the Year Award, which was won by Bella Hadid.

“💎BFA 2022💎 with the ICONIC @jimmychoo, my feet have never looked so glamorous 🤤and thank you @patrick__mcdowell for this gooorrggggg dress 🤗,” Graham captioned her post on Tuesday.

Her hair, done by Sam McKnight, was slicked back into a pony and the ends of her locks were left in voluminous ’90s-inspired curls. McKnight posted the hairstyle on IG, writing, “Beautiful @ashleygraham and her swinging pony.”

The 35-year-old’s glam was super simple. Her makeup artist, Petros, opted for fresh and dewy skin, nude lipstick and black-winged eyeliner. Graham’s accessories, designed by Jahan Jewelry and Rainbow K, consisted of a stack of necklaces and several tiny hoop earrings.

Graham shared a video montage featuring clips of her strutting down multiple hallways on Instagram for her 19.5 million followers. She smiled, winked and posed for the camera to a remix of Chris Brown’s “Body Language.”

“The wind was a paid actor” Graham captioned the post that garnered 25,000 likes in just three hours.

“Is there anything on earth that doesn’t look amazing on you????,” one fan wrote. “A real goddess 🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌.”

“love this flowwyyy energyyyy 😍,” another follower chimed in. “You give me the strength to be curvy and confident ❤️‍🩹,” someone else said.

