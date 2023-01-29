Ashley Graham Is Serving Looks in a Green Two-Piece Set in Puerto Rico

The SI Swimsuit model shared how many selfies it takes to get the perfect one.

Ashley Graham. Stefania D'Alessandro/Getty Images

Ashley Graham knows the struggle of getting the perfect Instagram-worthy photo. The SI Swimsuit model shared two stunning pics of herself in a green two-piece set from Knix. In the third slide of the carousel post, she attached a screenshot of her photo app showing the many pics she took of her outfit.

“let’s ride,” the 35-year-old captioned the Jan. 26 post. She posed in a light cream marble hallway with one hand leading against a wall.

Graham paired the look with the Monday Swimwear Exuma Hat ($95), a chunky gold bracelet by Jennifer Fisher and a dainty pendant necklace.

“🔥That’s all,” Katie Hughes piped up in the comments, while Lauren Chan yelled, “ASHLEYYYYUH!!!”

“Stunn-ER!!!” one fan gushed, while another wrote, “Do I wanna be her or be with her!!!”

Earlier this week, Graham posted a video montage of her tropical vacation with Ervin.

“cowboy hat was a paid actor 🤠🤠,” she captioned the post featuring clips of herself eating, swimming, dancing and enjoying some R&R.

“I feel healed after watching this 😂,” journalist Noor Tagouri quipped in the comments.

The mom of three also posted a TikTok in the green set, which she clarified was lingerie and not swimwear, but added that she “doesn’t care.”

“I’m about to eat a scrumptious breakfast” Graham said, panning the camera to show off her gorgeous resort view. “I got an Acái bowl, I’ve got oatmeal and I ordered an omelette and French toast for my husband because he just eats like that. He’s a pig. Bon appétit.”

