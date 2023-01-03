Ayesha Curry’s Unique Approach to Fitness in the New Year

The cookbook author said her fitness journey is different than her NBA star husband’s.

Ayesha Curry at the 2022 Sports Illustrated Sportsperson of the Year Awards. Miikka Skaffari/Getty Images

New Year’s resolutions are hard, even for Ayesha Curry. That’s why she lives by monthly goals and celebrating the small wins. On her list this month is building more lean muscle and, more importantly, feeling strong.

“I’ve kind of been going through a health journey for the past three years now,” she told People. “I’m into manifesting and writing things down and setting my intentions and goals. I am obsessed with that and I find that it really works for me, being able to visibly see things. One of my big resolutions for January is going to be to build a little bit of lean muscle. I’ve lost 35 lbs. over the past year, which I’m really excited about, but now I want that definition and I want to feel strong in my skin.”

The 33-year-old added that she’s gotten really good at not comparing herself and her fitness journey to her “high performance athlete” husband, NBA star and SI Sportsperson of the Year Stephen Curry.

As a woman who has had three children over the last decade—Riley, 10, Ryan, 7, and Canon, 4—the workouts that help her achieve her goals look a lot different than her partner’s fitness plan.

“I had to be honest with myself and realize that I can’t do [what Stephen Curry does] and I don’t have to do that to see the results that I want to see,” the Full Plate cookbook author continued. “The more aggressive high-intensity workouts don’t actually work for me. Pilates and yoga and hiking, that’s the stuff that I saw the most change.”

Curry, who is a brand ambassador for MyFitnessPal, encourages people to be kind to themselves and listen to their bodies. Not every journey is linear and not every journey looks the same—but giving up isn’t the answer.

“You might have a day where it doesn’t feel great and it’s not working and that’s O.K.,” she added. “But know that any step, whether big or small, is a step in the right direction.”

