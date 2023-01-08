Bella Hadid Celebrates the New Year in a Tropical Garden Wearing a White String Bikini

The model appears to be enjoying her winter holiday.

Bella Hadid. David M. Benett/Getty Images

Bella Hadid rang in 2023 the way we all wish we did—in a gorgeous, tropical-looking wonderland.

The 26-year-old model shared a carousel post of photos on Instagram on Jan. 5 of herself rocking a white string bikini while surrounded by an enviable tropical garden.

The images show Hadid as she posed in a shallow, rectangular pool and smiled for the camera. Her honey blonde locks were worn loose and slicked back. The collection of snaps also included a few video clips in which Hadid strutted toward the camera.

She captioned the post she shared with her 56.8 million IG followers, “happy néw year my sweets… i pray only the best for you🌴🍀🌴🍀🌴.”

Friends, followers and family members chimed in to the comments section to wish Hadid a great year ahead, and the post racked up more than 2.4 million likes in just one day.

“Queen of the Jungle 🌿,” wrote one person, while her mom, former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Yolanda Hadid, added, “❤️Love you my angel.”

Last month Hadid received the Model of the Year award at the 2022 British Fashion Awards—read more about it here.

