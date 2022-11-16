Beyoncé Ties Jay-Z for Most Nominations in Grammy Award History

Beyoncé at the 2021 Grammy Awards. Robert Gauthier/Getty Images

She’s known as Queen Bey for a reason. Just in case you ever forget it, Beyoncé continues to dazzle the world, reminding us of her prowess on a near-daily basis.

The 2023 Grammy Awards nominations were announced on Nov. 15, and Beyoncé came out on top with a whopping nine nominations, including Record of the Year (for “Break My Soul”), Album of the Year (for Renaissance), Song of the Year (for “Break My Soul”) and Best R&B Performance (for “Virgo’s Groove”), among others.

Beyoncé has now racked up an impressive 88 Grammy nominations throughout her illustrious career, and is currently tied with her husband, rapper Jay-Z, for the most Grammy nominations in history. Jay-Z is up for five awards himself this year.

Talk about a power couple. The duo collectively have more than 50 Grammy wins already. In 2021, Beyoncé set the record for the most Grammy Awards won by a female artist with 28 wins, while Jay-Z has 24 awards of his own.

Renaissance, Beyoncé’s seventh studio album, was released in July. She dedicated the album in part to “my beautiful husband and muse, who held me down during those late nights in the studio,” as well as the couple’s three children, Blue, Rumi and Sir.

The 2023 Grammy Awards will take place at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023 and will be televised on CBS.

Make sure to follow SI Lifestyle in Google News!