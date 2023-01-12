Brianne Howey Shares Her Skincare and Beauty Must-Haves

The ‘Ginny & Georgia’ actress attributes her radiant skin to her current beauty routine.

Brianne Howey. Jesse Grant/Getty Images

If you’ve seen even one episode of Netflix’s Ginny & Georgia, it’s hard not to notice Brianne Howey’s radiant skin. The Southern California native—who went to college in New York and has worked in London, Chicago and Atlanta—is a pro at manipulating her skincare routine to fit her current climate.

In an interview with Glamour, Howey—who has appeared on hit shows like Scream Queens, The Passage and Dollface—revealed that she has combination skin and said that being in Toronto (where the show is filmed) has been “tricky” on her skin.

Her makeup routine, she noted, differs a lot from that of her on-screen character, the feisty and chic Georgia Miller.

“Georgia loves utilizing fun colors and loves playing dress-up,” the 33-year-old explained to Who What Wear. “She loves matching with her outfits and having everything be on theme, whereas I keep it pretty simple for the most part. I try to keep it fast.”

Here are 10 of Howey’s favorite products.

The actress said she’s “obsessed” with this product, which is meant to shrink your blemishes. She added that she always keeps it in her purse for emergencies.

Drunk Elephant, T.L.C. Sukari Babyfacial™ AHA + BHA Mask ($80)

Howey said she loves to indulge in a few masks or exfoliants throughout the week. This one by Drunk Elephant instantly smooths the skin.

“Sunscreen can be really tricky, especially if you’re layering makeup over it,” Howey said. “Supergoop! has a really great one that’s clean and never makes me break out.”

Howey revealed that this is the one go-to product she needs with her at all times

Laura Mercier, Caviar Eye Stick ($32)

These eyeshadow sticks come in a gorgeous array of shades and, as Howey said, are “just super easy to swipe on.”

Laura Mercier, Blush Color Infusion ($34)

These powder blushes are the perfect finishing touch for any makeup look in need of a bit more color or subtle shimmer.

Drunk Elephant, Rosi Glow Drops ($36)

Howey loves this product for everyday use to “add a nice tint and glow to your skin.”

“It goes on so well, it doesn’t clump, and it also washes off fast and easily,” Howey explained. “It’s super simple. I don’t know if the magic is in the bristles of the brush or what.”

Osea, Undaria Algae Body Oil ($52-$82)

Howey loves to take a hot shower and lather herself in this best-selling body oil. “That always feels like a luxury if I have time,” she said.

Nars, High-Pigment Longwear Eyeliner in White ($24)

Howey said she has learned the trick over the years to “put white eyeliner on the inner-lower rim of your eye. It really makes them pop.”

