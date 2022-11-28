Watch: Britney Spears Celebrated Thanksgiving With Living Room Dance Routine

Britney Spears at the GLAAD Media Awards. J. Merritt/Getty Images

Oops … she did it again! Britney Spears is back at it with another dance routine filmed in her living room.

The pop star shared a video on Instagram of herself showing off her moves in an itty bitty yellow tube top with ruffled sleeves, short black shorts—and in true Britney fashion, no shoes. Spears starts the video off with her signature blonde locks down, but eventually she works up enough of a sweat to throw her hair up into a ponytail.

“It’s the most special time of the year 🍂🍁🎄🌟 !!! So much to be thankful for !!!” Spears captioned her post, adding that she rang in the holiday by sending out Thanksgiving and Christmas cards with handwritten notes to her loved ones.

The comments section was filled with fans expressing concern for Spears’s safety and well-being, while others, like friend and socialite Paris Hilton, commented, “❤️❤️❤️❤️” in support of Spears’s freestyle dance routine.

Meanwhile, the “…Baby One More Time” singer’s husband, model Sam Asghari, recently shared a black and white snapshot of the newlyweds on his Instagram with two black hearts as the caption. The duo was married in June in an intimate ceremony at their Los Angeles home.

The somewhat-erratic video was nothing out of the ordinary these days for Spears, who often shares videos of herself dancing with her 41.6 million Instagram followers, along with messages to fans and words of encouragement.

The pop star has much to dance and celebrate about, as she will ring in her 41st birthday on Dec. 2. She teased her upcoming birthday in her caption with: “Psss … I hear the new thing to do is to have slumber parties and dance in the kitchen 😜😜😜 !!! I’m not turning 41 … I’m turning 12 🙈🙈🙈 !!!”

