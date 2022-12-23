Brittney Griner Thanks Supporters on IG With a Handwritten Note

‘Because of you, I never lost hope,’ writes the WNBA star who was detained in Russia for 294 days.

Brittney Griner. Barry Gossage/Getty Images

WNBA star Britney Griner returned home to the United States earlier this month after spending nearly 10 months in a Russian prison. She thanked all her fans and supporters in a sweet, handwritten message on Instagram for helping getting her through her detainment.

“Thanks to the efforts of many, including you, I am home after nearly 10 months. You took time to show me you cared and I want to personally take the time to write to you and say that your effort mattered,” the two-time Olympic gold medalist wrote. “Your letters helped me to not lose hope during a time where I was full of regret and vulnerable in ways I could have never imagined. Thank you, from the bottom of my heart. Because of you I never lost hope.”

Griner was arrested in Russia on Feb. 17, and in August, the Phoenix Mercury player was found guilty of drug charges and given a nine-year prison sentence.

“Your letters were also bigger than uplifting me. They showed me the power of collective hands,” the 32-year-old continued. “Together we can do hard things. I’m living proof of that. My family is whole and now, thanks to you, we are fortunate to get to spend holidays together. However, there remain too many families with loved ones wrongfully detained.”

Griner urged fans who supported the WeAreBG campaign to join her in writing to Paul Whelan, a former U.S. Marine who has been sentenced to 16 years in a Russian prison.

“Thank you again from the bottom of my heart. I hope your holiday season is full of joy and love,” she finished. “Sincerely, Brittney Griner #42.”

