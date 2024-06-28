Brooks Nader Shares the Best Career Advice She’s Ever Received
Brooks Nader landed the July 2024 cover of The Daily Front Row, and was captured in stunning form by photographer Derek Kettela for the occasion.
The gorgeous feature includes a feature story in which the SI Swimsuit Issue cover model opened up about everything from collaborating with her sisters to the blonde wig she sported for SI Swimsuit’s 60th anniversary launch party in New York City in May.
Nader also opened up about her background and how her humble beginnings in Baton Rouge set her up for success with her modeling career in the Big Apple.
“I always knew I wanted to make a difference and make my life bigger than what it was in Louisiana. When I moved to New York, I was laughed out a hundred times over,” the 27-year-old stated. “People said they would be shocked if an ageny looked at me, but that motivated me ... I think the best advice I’ve been given is that no one is going to make it happen like you’re going to make it happen. Don’t wait for a call, go catch the fish. You have to put in the work. No one is going to make you a star like you will.”
Nader’s hustle and work ethic have certainly paid off: she landed the cover of the 2023 SI Swimsuit Issue and has been featured in each annual magazine since she won the brand’s Swim Search in 2019. This year, she returned to the cover as a brand legend, following a group photo shoot in Hollywood, Fla.