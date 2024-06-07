Cameron Brink Shares How She Hopes to Make the WNBA ‘Even More Iconic’
Since getting drafted to the Los Angeles Sparks in April—fulfilling a life-long dream of joining the WNBA—Cameron Brink has made her ambitions clear. Of course, she wants to win (a competitive mentality that she carried over from her time at Stanford), but she also wants to make a difference. Brink recognizes the power that she and her fellow draft class members have in the changing landscape of women’s professional basketball—and she wants to capitalize on it.
That’s not to say she doesn’t value the efforts of those who have come before her—she absolutely does. In fact, Brink has made it clear that league veterans are the reason she is in the position she’s in today.
But this particular moment in the WNBA feels significant. Though the league is already reaching new heights in viewership, the 22-year-old recognizes that there is more to be done. In an interview with UPROXX, Brink said she “will not rest until the W is even more iconic than it is now.”
She was very clear on what she meant by that, too. During her time in the WNBA, Brink is intent on “growing the fan base to support all types of players. I will acknowledge there’s a privilege for the younger white players of the league,” she told UPROXX. “That’s not always true, but there is a privilege that we have inherently, and the privilege of appearing feminine. Some of my teammates are more masculine. Some of my teammates go by they/them pronouns. I want to bring more acceptance to that and not just have people support us because of the way that we look. I know I can feed into that because I like to dress femininely, but that’s just me. I want everyone to be accepted—not just paid attention to because of how they look.”
In other words, Brink is on a very admirable mission. We can’t wait to see where it takes her.