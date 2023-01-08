Camille Kostek and Rob Gronkowski Enjoy Caribbean Getaway With Adorable Mirror Selfie

The SI Swimsuit model has been soaking in some sun with her beau in St. Barts.

Rob Gronkowski and Camille Kostek. Craig Barritt/Getty Images

Camille Kostek and Rob Gronkowski have blessed us all with another adorable couples selfie. The SI Swimsuit model and former NFL star rang in the New Year in St. Barts and Kostek shared a ton of photos of the beautiful vacation.

“found this babe on the boat 🛥,” she captioned her most recent pic, a mirror selfie, with the four-time Super Bowl champion. Kostek, 30, wore a Cult Gaia knit sweater with a sweetheart neckline while Gronk, 33, opted for a fun, floral white-and-blue button-down shirt.

The two, who have been publicly dating since 2015, are always smiley in each other’s company.

Kostek pinned half her blonde hair up with some face-framing pieces left loose and accessorized with layered necklaces from Dune Jewelry.

She shared some other stunning photos while on vacation. On Jan 4. she posted a carousel featuring shots of herself in a gorgeous green eunoia crochet bikini with beaded straps.

“scroll to the end to find where the pot of gold is !!!!! 🌈,” she captioned the post which included a view of the double rainbow and crystal-clear blue water behind her.

Kostek revealed last July that she and Gronkowski had to keep their relationship a secret for two years. At the time, Kostek was a cheerleader for the New England Patriots while Gronk was the tight end for the team.

“We were at a charity event in 2013 in November, and he put his number on a cheerleader poster I was signing that day,” she explained. “We were at Goodwill putting turkey baskets together for the less fortunate. I was doing the appearance for the cheerleaders. He was there for the football players.”

“Jermaine Wiggins, an alumni player, brought this poster over and said, ‘Just take this, Rob has his number on there,’” she continued. “I said, ‘Oh, my gosh, that’s kind of crazy, I’m never gonna call him or else I’ll get fired from the team.’ But then I called him, and I had to keep it a secret for, like, two years—fun fact.”

