Camille Kostek And Rob Gronkowski Had to Keep Their Relationship a Secret for Two Years

The former Patriots cheerleader opened up about the sneaky way her boyfriend asked her out.

Rob Gronkowski and Camille Kostek attend as Sports Illustrated Swimsuit celebrates the launch of the 2022 issue and debut of Pay With Change. Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images

Camille Kostek, 30, and Rob Gronkowski, 33, are an absolute power couple. They met back in 2013 when Gronkowski played for the Patriots and Kostek joined as a cheerleader. During Miami Swim Week 2022, the SI Swimsuit model, who was discovered through the Swim Search in 2018, spilled the beans about how Gronkowski asked her out.

“We were at a charity event in 2013 in November, and he put his number on a cheerleader poster I was signing that day,” the 30-year-old explained. “We were at Goodwill putting turkey baskets together for the less fortunate. I was doing the appearance for the cheerleaders. He was there for the football players.”

The tight end made a bold move, but he didn’t act alone.

“Jermaine Wiggins, an alumni player, brought this poster over and said, ‘Just take this, Rob has his number on there,’” Kostek continued. “I said, ‘Oh, my gosh, that’s kind of crazy, I’m never gonna call him or else I’ll get fired from the team.’ But then I called him, and I had to keep it a secret for like, two years, fun fact.”

The two have been going strong since they began publicly dating in 2015, and have celebrated milestones, traveled, attended premieres and dressed up for Halloween together.

They even share Ralphie, an adorable French Bulldog, who lives with them in New York City.

Gronkowski won three Super Bowls during his time with the Patriots from 2010 through 2018, and Kostek cheered for the team in ’13 and ’14. On Nov. 22, Kostek posted to celebrate their nine-year anniversary and said that breaking the rules was definitely worth it.

“How it’s going vs How it started,” she wrote. “❤️ Swipe to the last frame to see our first photo together 🥰.”

Make sure to follow SI Lifestyle in Google News!