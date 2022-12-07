Camille Kostek Is Unaffected by What Internet Trolls Have to Say

Camille Kostek. Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images

SI Swimsuit model Camille Kostek has dealt with her fair share of nasty comments over the years, and she’s picked up a trick or two on how to deal with them.

The 30-year-old opened up about her experience with internet trolls and online haters during Miami Swim Week this past summer when she was asked how she tackles this situation.

“I could give a speech about this,” she explained. “But in small, just know that your inner circle, your people and you yourself know who you are at the core.”

Kostek first appeared in the SI Swimsuit Issue as part of the 2018 Swim Search program (she was named co-winner). The following year, she landed the SI Swim cover. The 2022 issue marked her fifth straight appearance in the magazine.

“Brush that stuff off, block them if you need to,” she continued. “Only you know you, baby.”

Kostek knows that self love is a never-ending journey, and she is still on hers. Like most everyone, she has good days and bad days, but luckily, the voices and opinions of small-minded people on the outside rarely affect her anymore.

“These people don’t know you—those internet trolls,” Kostek added. “No one who loves you will ever say anything rude about you. Amen.”

The first time Kostek got a taste of brutal and hateful comments online was after posting a picture in a yellow bikini from a vacation in Meixco in 2018. Tons of fans chimed in to the comments to leave nice messages and heart-eye emojis, however, a handful of body-shaming trolls also made their way to her post.

Kostek waited a week to clap back and defended herself on her IG story.

“I can’t begin to explain how many rude comments I got after I posted this photo about my body,” she said, teary-eyed. “But for the women who I was able to help love who they are more from it, I post without hesitation for myself and for YOU. I’ve been sitting on this for a few days, deciding if I was going to share this, and I decided that I’m going to share a little bit of the things that I had seen.”

She then shared a few screenshots of comments she received as an educational moment for her fans.

