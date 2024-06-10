Caroline Marks Takes Home Another WSL Trophy Ahead of Paris Olympics Appearance
Caroline Marks’s weekend spent in El Salvador was one for the books. For the second year in a row, the 22-year-old took home the trophy at the Surf City El Salvador Pro Presented by Corona, the seventh stop on this season’s World Surf League (WSL) Championship Tour (CT).
With the win, Marks moved up to No. 2 in the Women’s CT rankings for the 2024 season. At the end of the season, the top five surfers in the rankings will compete for the year’s WSL title.
The Florida native started the 2024 season on a high note. Having taken home her first WSL title at the end of 2023, she entered this year with confidence—and a desire to defend her title. Though the El Salvador Pro saw her first win of the season, Marks has locked in three third place finishes and a solid season thus far (hence her No. 2 ranking in the season’s standings).
But her 2023 championship trophy didn’t just give her the push she needed to kick off 2024—it also earned her the final spot on the Paris Olympics team later this summer.
For Marks, the Olympics aren’t unfamiliar territory. She made her debut on the big stage at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. Marks came in fourth at the event, narrowly missing a spot on the podium. The Olympian will hope to rectify that this summer in Tahiti, the French Polynesian island and site of the 2024 summer games surfing competition. Given her success over the past few months, Marks is on track to make a big showing.