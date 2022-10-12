Charli D’Amelio’s Outfit During Most Recent ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Goes Viral

Charli D'Amelio on the red carpet in Los Angeles. Phillip Faraone/Getty Images

During Disney+ night on the hit TV show Dancing with the Stars, Charli D’Amelio dressed up as none other than Marge Simpson. The week challenged contestants to perform to any song from shows on the library on the steaming service.

Complete with yellow skin and incredibly tall blue hair, the star alongside her dance partner, Mark Ballas, sported the timeless TV characters main couple. Dancing to a special jazz routine to the Simpsons theme song, the pair exceeded everyone’s expectations. Who knew Homer had such hips?

Their moves kept them at the top of the leaderboard for the third-consecutive week. D’Amelio and Ballas scored 36 points tying with two other couples. Wayne Brady and Witney Carson, performed to “Wait For It” from Hamilton, and Gabby Windey and Val Chmerkovskiy, danced to Electric Light Orchestra's “Mr. Blue Sky” from the Guardians of the Galaxy 2 soundtrack, both earning the same score.

D’Amelio’s incredible outfit isn’t the only thing that’s bound to go viral though. The technical jazz routine performed to such a classic and nostalgic TV theme song was a crowd favorite. Speaking on D’Amelio’s routine the judge, Derek Hough said the routine was bound to “go viral.”

It makes perfect sense that D’Amelio would hold a top spot in Dancing with the Stars. The social media personality was a competitive dancer for 10 years before her social media career kicked off. And with that, her viral reign continues.

Watch the Performance