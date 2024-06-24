Christen Harper and Jared Goff Tie the Knot in Intimate Southern California Wedding
Congratulations are in order for Christen Harper and Jared Goff, who officially tied the knot after more than five years together!
The four-time SI Swimsuit model and Detroit Lions quarterback got married in an intimate ceremony in Ojai, Calif., this weekend. The couple, who met on dating app Raya and went public with the relationship in 2019, were surrounded by close friends and family as they said “I do.” Harper, 31, donned a super elegant and minimalist strapless white gown with a figure-skimming silhouette, paired with a long, delicate, floor-length veil, dangly pearl earrings, and, of course a massive wedding ring.
Goff, 29, looked super dapper and happy in a sleek tuxedo. The newlyweds shed a few tears at the altar, said their vows and shared a sweet kiss and embrace.
The NFL star popped the question in June 2022, while on a beach vacation in Cabo San Lucas. Following the surprise proposal, he flew out the Southern California native’s best friends for a celebration. Harper and her girls, including fellow SI Swimsuit model and 2022 co-Rookie of the Year Katie Austin, returned to the Mexican city a few months ago for her bachelorette party.
Harper and Goff are always celebrating each other’s milestones, with Harper constantly cheering him on at every game, and Goff watching proudly in awe as she nails every red carpet moment. She was right by the Novato, Calif., native’s side as he signed a super exciting and monumental four-year contract extension with the Lions after leading the team to its first playoffs title in 32 years.