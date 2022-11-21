Christie Brinkley Shares Glamorous Magazine Cover From the Archives

Christie Brinkley is an icon. She’s been spearheading the fashion and beauty industry for more than 40 years, and the SI Swimsuit cover model, actress and entrepreneur often throws it back on Instagram, reflecting on previous gigs with joy and new perspective.

The latest throwback Brinkley shared on social media is of herself on the cover of Glamour magazine’s September 1977 issue. The cover is a close-up of Brinkley’s face, clad in a cowl neck sweater and bold lip, while the magazine cover lists feature articles like “the best of the new fall looks” and “the big beauty changes.”

Brinkley captioned her post: “Happy Fall My Friends! 🍂🍁🍂Fall Cover @glamourmag 💛 Reading this cover made me wonder what do you think are the best of the new Fall looks this year? 💛”

Makeup artist Sandy Linter commented, “We used to see seasonal makeup collections. Now it’s just up to you to keep your clothing and makeup choices in sync. I guess 😮,” while others praised Brinkley for her timeless beauty.

Brinkley then followed up her throwback post with an image of herself clad in this year’s fall fashions, including a chic red and black buffalo plaid-patterned jacket, cropped dark straight-leg jeans and tan boots.

“Keep on trucking,” Brinkley said in her Instagram post. “But remember what this season is all about. Love and joy, peace on earth, goodwill, giving, hope, good cheer, understanding, helping, [and] togetherness.”

Brinkley famously graced the cover of SI Swimsuit for three consecutive years from 1979 to ’81. When she posed for the magazine at the age of 63 in ’17 alongside her daughters, Alexa Ray Joel and Sailor Brinkley Cook, Brinkley said she hoped doing so would inspire other women to look at aging in a different light.

“In a country that’s very ageist, people love to put you in little boxes,” she told People at the time. “Women feel very limited by their numbers. On a personal level, I thought, if I can pull this off, I think it will help redefine those numbers and remove some of the fear of aging.”

