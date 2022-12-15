Christie Brinkley Shares a Throwback to Her Epic ’80s Hair on Instagram

The supermodel rocked a true bouffant on the cover of ‘Cosmopolitan.’

Christie Brinkley. Sonia Moskowitz/Getty Images

Christie Brinkley was, is and will always be glamorous. Just in case you don’t remember her shampoo and conditioner commercials for Prell back in the 1980s, Brinkley shared a photo from her archives on Instagram today as a great reminder of her iconic blonde locks.

The mega model—who was featured on the cover of the SI Swimsuit Issue three years in a row in 1979, ’80 and ’81—shared a blast from the past in the form of her December 1984 Cosmopolitan cover.

The magazine features the supermodel in a white and gold beaded gown with a feather wrap and the ultimate ’80s hair teased sky high.

“Dripping in Ice for a snowy Cosmo Cover circa 1984,” Brinkley captioned her post, noting that the magazine cover shows her natural hair color before she started coloring it.

Brinkley mentioned in her caption that she occasionally used to try lemons, chamomile tea or Sun-In Hair Lightener to bleach sections of her hair.

“I feel like I’ve been trying to get back to natural forever! Of course now to complicate things... I’m starting to get some silver but just not enough to embrace it,” she said.

Fans commiserated with Brinkley in the comments section of the post she shared with her 810,000 followers.

“No one talks about what a gateway Sun-In is! My experience as a blonde has been exactly the same! 😂,” one follower wrote, while another said, “Very relatable!🤣🤣 stunning cover and I love the big hair!!🥰”

Earlier this week, Brinkley shared a festive photo on IG with Beverly D’Angelo and Paula Abdul, saying, “Girl Group! And wait till you see our fly choreography!!.”

For another blast from the past, check out Brinkley’s recent beach bikini throwback photo here.

