Ciara Is Feeling the Christmas Spirit With a Festive Costume and a Holiday Version of ‘Better Thangs’

Ciara is in the holiday spirit and we’re loving her festive vibes!

The R&B singer posted a Tweet rocking a low-cut Santa costume, complete with a furry red and white cowboy hat, while singing a holiday version of her track with Summer Walker, “Better Thangs.”

“So, uh, you know, Christmas is coming and, I mean, I really don’t need much, but if a girl could dream, you know what I’m saying, I would dream a little something like this,” sings Ciara in the video, standing in front of a festive display of holiday nutcrackers.

She then ticked off everything on her Christmas list this year, including diamond rings, earrings, a new iPhone, a “baycation with my baby to the Bahamas, Cuba and Italy” and more.

“I’ve been waiting up all night, looking at the Christmas lights, happy that it’s Christmastime,” she croons as the video ends.

“I told you mine, now you tell me yours,” the “Goodies” singer captioned her post.

One fan responded, “I want to be able to pay my rent, my light bill, internet bill and get my personal belongings out of storage,” while another follower said, “she has no business looking this fine in this little christmas get up—yes, cici, yes!”

Although we may not find this version of the single on streaming platforms anytime soon, the entrepreneur did release a remix to “Better Thangs” featuring Summer Walker and GloRilla in November.

