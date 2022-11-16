Ciara Talks About How Embracing Her Truth and Self-Love Make Her a Better Mom and Wife

Ciara. Vivien Killile/Getty Images

Singer, entrepreneur and mom Ciara has a lot on her plate these days—she’s hard at work on a new album, runs her own music label, skincare company and fashion brand, and is adjusting to life in a new city (she relocated with her family from Seattle to Denver when husband Russell Wilson was traded earlier this spring), all the while being a powerful matriarch.

Much of her hard-earned success is thanks to living her truth, Ciara told Women’s Health, adding that being her authentic self makes her a better mother and partner. She said she first started embracing self-love after a public and messy breakup with rapper Future in 2014.

“I told myself I’ve got to figure out how to navigate in the next chapter of my life,” Ciara told Women’s Health. “All the things I was aspiring to have at the time, even thinking about love, I was like, ‘It’s going to happen when it’s supposed to.’ But I can’t love anybody to the best of my ability if I’m not loving on myself. I can’t be the best mom if I’m not loving on myself. So I put more focus on me, taking care of me; it was the best thing I could have done.”

Embracing that truth led Ciara to discover her own joy, which included starting up Beauty Marks Entertainment in 2019 to take control of her music career, as well as co-founding fashion label The House of LR&C with Wilson in 2020. (Her ready-to-wear collection, LITA by Ciara, is one of that company’s latest ventures.) She also launched skincare company OAM (On a Mission) earlier this fall.

Self-love and personal growth are concepts Ciara frequently shares on her Instagram, like this post, which she captioned: “People say she’s changed… and she did. The mission is to always get better ❤️🥰🤟🏽💪🏽💃🏽#BetterThangs”

“When I put more focus on me, I felt like I grew into another level of womanhood,” Ciara said in her Women’s Health interview. “Now, that’s a part of my armor in my life… I am so much better to my precious babies because of that mentality. I’m better to my husband because of that. I’m keeping my sexy up. I’m doing the things that fill me up, that make me happy, that get me going.”

