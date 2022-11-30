Ciara Shouts Out ‘King’ Husband Russell Wilson in Sweet Birthday Message

Ciara and Russell Wilson at the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party. Lionel Hahn/Getty Images

While there’s nothing like a social media birthday shoutout to brighten your day, the sentiment is particularly special when it comes from Ciara.

The singer wished her hubby—Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson—a happy 34th birthday in a sweet Instagram post on Nov. 29, showering Wilson with love and compliments.

“Intelligent, Beautiful, Loving, Caring, Thoughtful, Consistent, Special, Anointed, Rare, A Legend, a Winner, Everything that is YOU!” Ciara said in her post, which was backtracked to “Everything” by Mary J. Blige.

The video montage shows Ciara and Wilson dressed to the nines in black and white in photographs captured in front of a Christmas tree.

“Today a King was born! I love you so much! I’m so proud to celebrate you today and everyday 👑,” Ciara went on in her post.

Followers, fans and friends joined in to wish Wilson a happy birthday in the comments. Singer Kelly Rowland said, “HAPPY BIRTHDAY RUSS!!!!!!,” while singer Monica commented, “Happy Birthday @dangerusswilson May God continue to bless you !!!!”

Wilson responded to his wife’s outpouring of love by commenting, “I am grateful I get to spend the rest of my life with you. And one day Eternity in Heaven. I love you Mrs. @Ciara Wilson.”

Last month, Wilson shared his own birthday message to his bride on her 37th birthday on Oct. 25.

“God blessed the world on this day with you. I love you so much. You inspire the world! Every morning your mission is to make the world a better place and you have a perfect score,” Wilson wrote in his Instagram post.

The “Level Up” singer and SI Swimsuit cover model responded by commenting, “My sweet love, you mean the world to me! My heart is full because of you, our babies, God, and Jesus. It’s all I need in this life! Thanks for loving me the way you do. Nothing better than being with you on this special day! I love you so much!”

The couple, who share daughter, Sienna, and son, Win, as well as Ciara’s son, Future from a prior relationship, started dating in 2015 and tied the knot in England in July 2016.

“I do feel that I’m a better woman because of him,” Ciara previously told Wonderland Magazine. “Obviously I have my own vision for myself, but my husband definitely makes me better and that’s what marriage is about. You both make each other better.”

