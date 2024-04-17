Cindy Crawford Used This Unconventional Tactic to Prepare Daughter Kaia Gerber for Her First Fashion Show
Kaia Gerber is learning from the best. The model, who is the daughter of iconic supermodel Cindy Crawford, recently appeared on an episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and divulged to the host the best advice her mom gave her to navigate the industry—and it’s certainly an unconventional story.
“She’s full of great advice. I remember right before I was going to do my first ever fashion show, she sat me down and had my whole family gathered around and played me compilation videos of models falling,” the 22-year-old, who is following in the 58-year-old’s footsteps, recalled as the live audience burst into laughter. “I think [she wanted me to know] like, ‘This is the worst case scenario.’ I didn’t even know you could fall this many different ways...but knock on wood, I haven’t ever fallen. I think maybe she scared me enough that I didn’t fall.”
“I think probably her point was like ‘Yeah, you are going to fall, and if you, do get back up and just keep going,’” Fallon responded. “You have to get back up and roll with the punches and go ‘Yeah, this is what we do for a living.’”
Gerber, who was recently featured on the cover of WSJ Magazine, has been making a name for herself in the modeling industry over the past few years. She recently graced the cover of Harper’s Bazaar France and starred on the front of V Magazine’s spring 2024 limited-edition publication last month.
The reading enthusiast, who started the Library Science book club, has also been acting for a few years. She appears in Apple TV’s Palm Royale, which premiered on March 20, as character Mitzi, a manicurist, sidekick and confidante to lead protagonist Maxine (played by Kristin Wig).