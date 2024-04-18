David Beckham Shares Sweetest Message and Throwback Videos for Wife Victoria’s 50th Birthday
Victoria Beckham just turned 50, and David Beckham, her hopeless romantic hubby, shared the most adorable video and heartfelt message on Instagram to commemorate the milestone.
The fashion designer, who celebrated her birthday on April 17, and the former professional soccer player got married in July 1999, after dating for two years. The power couple, who are the stars of Netflix original TV docuseries The Beckhams, are parents to four kids: Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz and Harper.
“Happy Birthday to my beautiful wife… As you head into this birthday you should look back and be proud of what you have accomplished , achieved & what you have built , Posh spice , business woman & of course marrying an England captain 😂 But your biggest success are your children , you guide them , love them & teach them… They love you beyond words , we all love you so much x Have a special day you deserve it all 50 and fit I AM BEING HONEST,” the 48-year-old captioned the post that he shared with his 87.1 million followers.
The moving note was accompanied by a sweet video montage, set to the sound of “More Than a Woman” by the Bee Gees. It included young photos of the English model along with snippets of Victoria with her kids, dancing, eating and having a good time. It also featured tons of throwback clips of her incredible career as Posh Spice of the Spice Girls.
“I love you all so much xxxx❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️,” she responded in the comments.
The entrepreneur, who is the founder of her own ready-to-wear fashion line and beauty brand, shared her own Instagram post in honor of the milestone, where she reflected on the past five decades. She shared her more than 30 Vogue covers, including her first family Vogue cover and the iconic issue featuring all five Spice Girls.
“As I get ready to step into 50 (in heels, of course!), I feel so incredibly blessed to have reached this milestone. Blessed, but also accomplished and deeply content. Not just of where I am as a woman, but of how far my fashion and beauty brands have come. My ambition was always to empower women and make them feel like the best version of themselves. To me, that meant trusting my instinct and never compromising on my creative vision,” she wrote in the caption of another post.