Dolly Parton Shares Bombshell Throwback Photo on Her Instagram

Country legend and style icon Dolly Parton shared a throwback photo on Instagram in a vintage snapshot that has the “Jolene” singer looking like a blonde bombshell.

The photo shows Parton behind a desk dressed in a smart pinstriped blazer, blue-and-white-striped dress shirt and black tie with white polka dots, paired with Parton’s signature sky-high ’80s bouffant, crimson lips and long red nails.

Parton appropriately captioned her post, “Back on that 9 to 5,” harkening back to the 1980 comedy she starred in with Lily Tomlin and Jane Fonda (as well as the movie’s title song).

The Recording Academy’s official Instagram account chimed in, commenting, “What a way to make a livin’ 🙌❤️,” while singer-songwriter Amy Douglas said, “You and Annie Lennox were everything for me growing up… as always you are an inspiration and [a] goddess.”

Other fans excitedly wondered if perhaps Parton was dropping hints about a new version of the film 9 to 5. “Give me a remake or prequel of this movie I would love to see a modern day version of this,” one fan wrote, while another commented, “Does this mean we [are] getting a remake ?!?!?”

Parton is having a great month so far, to say the least. She was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame on Nov. 5 and released her greatest hits album, Diamonds & Rhinestones, on Nov. 18. She also helped her goddaughter, Miley Cyrus, ring in her 30th birthday earlier this week with a sweet message. Parton will also serve as a co-host on Cyrus’s live NBC New Year’s Eve special.

When she learned of her nomination for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, Parton initially turned it down, saying in an Instagram post in March, “I don’t feel that I have earned that right. I really do not want votes to be split because of me, so I must respectfully bow out.”

However, she excitedly exclaimed “I’m a rock star now!” during her acceptance speech at the event.

“This is a very, very, very special night for me,” Parton said in the video. “I’m sure a lot of you knew [that] back when they said they were going to put me in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, I didn’t really feel like I had done enough to deserve that and I didn’t understand at the time that it’s about a little more than that. But I’m just honored and so proud to be here tonight.”

