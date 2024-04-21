Dua Lipa Says Being Single Helped Her Figure Out Who She ‘Really’ Is
Dua Lipa is opening up on how being single has impacted her. The London native, who is of Albanian ethnicity, is set to release her third studio album Radical Optimism on May 3, and the record is full of songs reflecting on her casually dating phase, single era and even relationship time.
In an interview with Elle, the “Dance the Night” singer said focusing on herself and her career and really settling into being single has done nothing but good things for her.
“I was talking about this with one of my dancers today, because she was going through a breakup—when I was single, I didn’t wish it away,” the 28-year-old said. “You learn so much about yourself, you know, whether it’s going on a date or spending that time alone. In the silence, you figure out who you really are. In the grand scheme of things, I was doing research.”
She added that the peace that comes with accepting and knowing who you are also bleeds into other personal and professional aspects of your life. The three-time Grammy Award-winning artist parted ways with her longtime management and publishing company TaP Music late last year, hired her father and bought back all the rights and masters for her whole catalog.
“The power of manifestation and writing things into existence with the power of words ... when you know your worth, you know what you want and what you don’t want,” the Barbie and Argylle actress said.
Her songwriting abilities are clear, but she has power in writen and spoken words, too. Lipa’s podcast Dua Lipa: At Your Service was named on Spotify’s Best Podcasts of 2022 list, and her book recommendations and lifestyle newsletter, Service 95, is going strong. The “Levitating” singer was also named to the Time 100 most influential people of 2024 list.