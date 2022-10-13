Emily Ratajkowski Rocks Fishnet Gown at W Magazine 50th Anniversary Party

The model looked stunning and showed off her dance moves at the event.

Emily Ratajkowski at Paris Fashion Week. Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images

Emily Ratajkowski looked stunning at W Magazine’s 50th anniversary party. The model shared her full-body fishnet look on Instagram with the caption “You really know how to throw a party @saramoonves.” Moonves is the editor-in-chief of W Magazine.

Her look featuring thin satin underwear with a black fishnet dress on top was photographed by Tyrel Hampton. The model’s hair was left looking effortlessly wavy and natural and her glam included a thick dark brown metallic cat-eye and a glossy nude lip. And, of course her drink of choice, a martini, made for the perfect prop.

If anyone can rock such a bold and scandalous look, it’s Em Rata. The mom of one-year-old Sylvester Apollo was also seen killing it at New York, Milan and Paris Fashion Weeks.

Artist Amanda Charchain commented “And you really know how to get dressed for a party,” and designer Tory Burch wrote “And you really know how to wear our dress! 😉 Love it — you look beyond stunning”

One fan, out of the 220,000 who liked the post, joked “When I wear that to the club I get escorted out by security.”

The 31-year-old also posted a BTS video — to the sound of Nicki Minaj’s “Likkle Miss” — of the event, further showing off her iconic look and dance moves.

Ratajkowski’s friend and comedian Ziwe Fumudoh is also featured in the post. Earlier this year, a video of Fumudoh — who runs a self-titled satirical talk show — grilling the My Body author went viral.

“How many Black friends do you have” Fumudoh asked Ratajkowski. “What do you qualitatively like about Black people?” The 30-year-old comedian is known for interviewing A-list celebs and pressing them with the latest on politics, race relations and adulthood. She is on the rise in the late-night comedy genre and uses a provocative interviews and humorous skits to open up vulnerable conversations at the intersection of race, justice and politics.