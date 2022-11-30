Emily Ratajkowski Shares New TikTok and Declares Side Bangs Are Back

The ‘My Body’ author debuted the new hairdo on Nov. 30.

Emily Ratajkowski. Craig Barritt/Getty Images

Emily Ratajkowski says side bangs are making a comeback, so it must be true!

The model posted a TikTok on Nov. 30 with some behind-the-scenes footage of a photo shoot. In it, she we a cropped brown jacket with dangling green beads. (Not to be missed: only the top button of the cropped jacket was fastened.) She paired the top with light-wash, mid-rise Levi’s jeans and knee-high boots.

The main event of the video was obviously her new ’do. Her brown hair looked freshly blown out and her medium-length bangs were swept to one side.

“Side bang is back,” the 31-year-old captioned the video with Kali Uchis’s “After The Storm” as a backing track.

Ratajkowski tagged hair stylist Jennifer Yepez and makeup artist Hung Vanngo in an Instagram post of the same video.

Bangs might not be the only trend Ratajkowski is trying to bring back. She also sported the denim jeans and knee-high boots combo at a Knicks game on Nov. 27, where she was spotted with her alleged new beau, Pete Davidson.

The mom of 1-year-old Sylvester and the Saturday Night Live alum have neither confirmed nor defined their relationship yet but have been photographed together in public a few times.

The NBA team posted a snap of the two sitting court side with the caption “Pete & @emrata at The Garden 🧡💙.”

Several celebs chimed in to the My Body author’s comment section to express how much they loved the new look. They also chirped about her new relationship, leaving messages like “Where’s Pete?” and “Pete won.”

Make sure to follow SI Lifestyle in Google News!