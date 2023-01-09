Emily Ratajkowski Stuns in Fiery Red Bikini in Front of Gorgeous Sunset

Emily Ratajkowski. Taylor Hill/Getty Images

Emily Ratajkowski looks stunning on vacation in a red bikini, but are we even surprised? The Inamorata founder wore a fiery, ruby bikini set from her swimwear line and posed in front of a gorgeous sunset.

“📸 @moses ❤️❤️❤️,” she captioned the Jan. 8 photo, tagging her photographer.

In the first photo, Ratajkowski wore ripped blue jeans and pulled them up to her mid-thighs to reveal her thong bikini bottoms. In the second pic, the My Body author showed off her signature smolder as she stood in the middle of a luscious green forest. She sported a messy wet-hair look and rosy cheeks.

A handful of the 31-year-old’s 30 million IG followers ran to the comments in support of the iconic snaps. Creative director Jen Brill chimed in with a series of fire emojis, while makeup artist Fulvia Farolfi left a few red heart emojis.

Tons of people left variations of the message “Pete fumbled the bag,” alluding to the rumored romance between Ratajkowski and Saturday Night Live alum Pete Davidson last November, now fizzled.

The two-time SI Swimsuit model founded Inamorata in 2017 with the goal of merging a laid-back, beach-town attitude with the vibes of a big, bustling city like New York. She was inspired by her hometown in Southern California and her current home in the West Village neighborhood.

“We were more worried about having different styles to wear throughout the summer than we were aware of how naked we were,” she said about spending half the day in a swimsuit in Los Angeles. “It’s about applying that same attitude to our lifestyles when we’re in New York. I think the Inamorata Woman is the woman who will wear a bra top out to walk her dog and not even think about it. She is confident and doesn’t care what anyone thinks. It’s not about the body—it’s about the confidence, it’s about self-love. These are pieces that are for you. Listen, if you never wear your underwear around anyone else, it doesn’t matter. It’s about how it makes you feel.”

