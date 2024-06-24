Fans Can’t Get Over Travis Kelce’s On-Stage Appearance at Taylor Swift’s London Concert
It was bound to happen sooner or later. Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have made a point of supporting each other at all of their important events since they started dating last fall. For Swift, that meant a trip to the Super Bowl when Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs secured a win. For Kelce, that meant several appearances in the crowd at the pop singer’s worldwide tour. And, this time around, it also meant an on-stage cameo.
At the London stop of “The Eras Tour” on June 23, Kelce surprised the crowd with an unexpected appearance on stage. But he didn’t just join his girlfriend in typical concert-going gear. The American football player took to the stage in a full tuxedo, joining the pop sensation for her performance of “I Can Do It With a Broken Heart.”
Wearing a top hat and suit, Kelce made his debut as a background dancer for Swift, picking her up and carrying her during her outfit change segment.
It was, of course, a move that got the attention of fans worldwide. Her following has been enamored with the pair since they made their first public appearance back in the fall, and last night only added fuel to their love for the couple. In the comment section of an X post that featured footage of Kelce on stage, one fan called it “a legendary moment.”
“I will never recover from this,” another expressed. “Like ever.”
“This just made my day!” one fan gushed. “It was so crazy!”
Needless to say, the appearance was a total crowd-pleaser, and just another example of the support that the pair have shown each other since they started dating.