Genie Bouchard and Zendaya Are Officially the Duo We Didn’t Know We Needed
Professional tennis player Genie Bouchard and actress Zendaya are complete superstars in their own regard, but when the two are (perhaps unexpectedly) paired together? We imagine they’re unstoppable.
The two were photographed together at the Los Angeles premiere of Challengers at the Regency Village Theatre on Tuesday, April 16, and we truly can’t get enough of the content. Zendaya, who stars in the film’s lead role as Tashi Donaldson, posed arm-in-arm with Bouchard, a Canadian tennis player best known for her runner-up finish at Wimbledon in 2014.
Bouchard, 30, opted for a black sparkly dress, while Zendaya, 27, sported a neon yellow gown by Celia Kritharioti with a plunging neckline and tennis ball detailing at the navel. In the Instagram post Bouchard shared the day after the premiere, she also posted a quirky snap of the two in motion before they struck their sweet pose together.
“tennis girlies 🎾🖤,” she aptly captioned her post.
“big icon energy,” sports commentator Steve Weissman commented on the snaps.
“Champions only❤️🔥🏆,” the official Challengers IG account added.
“unexpected crossover,” one of Bouchard’s 2.3 million followers noted.
“I can so see Zendaya using you as inspiration for her new role,” another user wrote.
“More like tennis baddies,” someone else quipped of the pair.
While at the premiere event, Zendaya also donned a voluminous black-and-pink Vera Wang gown to walk the red carpet—check out the stunning ensemble here. Challengers also stars Mike Faist and Josh O’Conner, and hits theaters on Friday, April 26.