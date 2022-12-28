Genie Bouchard Shares Behind-the-Scenes Pics From World Tennis League Tournament

The tennis pro recently competed in the event in Dubai.

Genie Bouchard. Paul Archuleta/Getty Images

Pro tennis player and SI Swimsuit model Genie Bouchard played in the inaugural World Tennis League held in Dubai between Dec. 19 and 24. The exhibition featured mixed-gendered tennis tournaments with 17 world-class players, including Bouchard.

The 28-year-old posted several photos from the event to Instagram on Dec. 28, including a group shot with fellow players, including Sania Mirza, Iga Świątek, Félix Auger-Aliassime and Holger Rune, who together played as Team Kites at the event.

The 2014 Wimbledon runner-up also included a few action shots on the court in her post, along with an image of Bouchard walking down a tunnel in a baby blue warm-up suit.

“Epic week for the first ever @worldtennisleague! I had the best teammates! Kites 4 life 💙,” she captioned her post.

Several of her teammates chimed in to the comments section of her post to share similar sentiments.

“Best team ❤️,” said Mirza, while Rune left two simple emojis: “🔥💪🏽.”

Ultimately, Team Kites were defeated by Team Hawks, who won the inaugural edition of the event and were crowned champions at the end of the tournament.

On Dec. 26, Bouchard shared a video to Instagram of herself at work on the tennis court. She captioned her post, “Christmas training!,” which was backtracked to Mariah Carey’s “All I Want for Christmas Is You.”

