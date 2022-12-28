Genie Bouchard Shares Behind-the-Scenes Pics From World Tennis League Tournament
Pro tennis player and SI Swimsuit model Genie Bouchard played in the inaugural World Tennis League held in Dubai between Dec. 19 and 24. The exhibition featured mixed-gendered tennis tournaments with 17 world-class players, including Bouchard.
The 28-year-old posted several photos from the event to Instagram on Dec. 28, including a group shot with fellow players, including Sania Mirza, Iga Świątek, Félix Auger-Aliassime and Holger Rune, who together played as Team Kites at the event.
The 2014 Wimbledon runner-up also included a few action shots on the court in her post, along with an image of Bouchard walking down a tunnel in a baby blue warm-up suit.
“Epic week for the first ever @worldtennisleague! I had the best teammates! Kites 4 life 💙,” she captioned her post.
Several of her teammates chimed in to the comments section of her post to share similar sentiments.
“Best team ❤️,” said Mirza, while Rune left two simple emojis: “🔥💪🏽.”
Ultimately, Team Kites were defeated by Team Hawks, who won the inaugural edition of the event and were crowned champions at the end of the tournament.
On Dec. 26, Bouchard shared a video to Instagram of herself at work on the tennis court. She captioned her post, “Christmas training!,” which was backtracked to Mariah Carey’s “All I Want for Christmas Is You.”