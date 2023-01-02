Genie Bouchard Shares Photos From the Offseason, Looks Ahead to 2023

The tennis pro just competed in the inaugural World Tennis League in Dubai.

Genie Bouchard. Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images

Fresh off of playing in the inaugural World Tennis League in Dubai leading up to the holidays, tennis pro Genie Bouchard is giving her fans a sneak peek at what else she’s been up to in the offseason.

Bouchard shared an Instagram post on Dec. 29 that showcased how she’s been spending her time lately. Snippets of the 28-year-old running sprints, attending a football game and chowing down on a burger were mixed in with clips of her on the tennis court, showing off outfits, relaxing on the water and signing an autograph for a young fan.

“Off season 2022 ✅ Let’s see what 2023 has in store for us 🔮,” the SI Swimsuit model captioned the post she shared with her 2.3 million Instagram followers.

Fans chimed in to offer their commentary on the photos, as well as to share their hopes for Bouchard’s success in 2023.

“Hopefully lots and lots of success on tour Eugénie! 🙏 Wishing you all the best for 2023! ❤️,” said one person, while another follower commented, “Hoping for some big time wins on tour!!”

“It’s the burger pic for me. Girl got bacon on her fries. Love to see it 👌🏼,” said a follower, while someone else piped in to say, “Shake shack 🔥."

Earlier this month, the 2014 Wimbledon runner-up shared a video of herself training for the upcoming tennis season on Twitter. “The real stuff,” she wrote.

Make sure to follow SI Lifestyle in Google News!