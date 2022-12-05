Gisele Bündchen Wishes Her ‘Ray of Sunshine’ Daughter a Happy Birthday

Gisele Bündchen shared a sweet Instagram post today, wishing her 10-year-old daughter, Vivian, a happy birthday. Photos in the carousel post showed the mother-daughter duo swimming together, as well as Vivian snuggling up with a cat and another of her petting a horse.

“Happy 10th birthday girlie girl! Thank you for being a ray of sunshine in our lives and for always spreading so much love all around you. We love you so much!❤️❤️❤️” the supermodel captioned her post.

Bündchen’s friends and followers extended their birthday wishes in the comments. “Happy birthday 🎂 beautiful Vivi and you too Mom 💖🎂💖🎂💖,” wrote model-actress Carolyn Murphy, while model Daniela Pestova and Spanx founder Sara Blakely also chimed in with joyful sentiments.

Bündchen shares Vivian with her ex-husband, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady. The two are also parents to son, Benjamin, who turns 13 on Dec. 8, while Brady has another son, Jack, 15, from a previous relationship with actress Bridget Moynahan.

The seven-time Super Bowl champ also shared a birthday shoutout to his daughter on Instagram today, writing, “Happy 10th Birthday Vivi! We adore you and your beautiful heart ❤️! You bring so much joy to our life! We love you 🥰.” Bündchen left a single red heart as a comment on Brady’s post.

While Bündchen and Brady announced their divorce in October, the two said in a statement at the time that they will continue to prioritize co-parenting their children to “give them the love, care and attention they greatly deserve.”

Earlier this fall, Bündchen chatted with Elle about her family, mindfulness and more, sharing that her daughter had recently accompanied her on a photo shoot, which of course required full glam.

“She saw me with all these different hairdos and makeup—she didn’t understand why. She’s like, ‘Mommy, you look so much prettier without all that! Why are they touching you? Can they stop?’” she told the magazine with a laugh, telling her daughter, “Listen, this is fashion!”

Make sure to follow SI Lifestyle in Google News!