Gymnastics Icon Aly Raisman Offers Congratulations to LSU Following Title Win
Since retiring from professional gymnastics, former U.S. Olympian Aly Raisman has pursued a whole host of passions beyond the gym. From releasing a New York Times best-selling children’s book to taking on a broadcasting role for ESPN, the retired athlete has been busy of late.
Her broadcasting career, which she officially launched in January, fittingly brought her to the gymnastics National Championship this past weekend. Raisman had the chance to provide commentary for the semifinals April 18 in Fort Worth, Texas, watching as the top four teams punched their tickets to the April 20 finals.
When LSU took down California, Utah and Florida to secure their first National Championship title in program history, the 29-year-old was quick to offer her congratulations to the Tigers. “Congrats to@lsugym!!!” she wrote in an Instagram post Sunday. “Iconic beam rotation ✨ Loved watching the competition. Congrats to every single athlete who competed you all should be so proud of yourselves!!!”
The post followed up another from the Olympic gold medalist, in which she offered her congratulations to Haleigh Bryant, who won the 2024 individual national title alongside teammate Aleah Finnegan.
With the national title decided, Raisman’s attention will likely now be on the lead-up to the 2024 Paris Olympics. The U.S. Olympic Team Trials, which will determine the squad heading to France for the Summer Games, are set to take place at the end of June. Raisman’s former teammate Simone Biles is an Olympic hopeful, seeking her third appearance.