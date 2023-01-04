Hailey Bieber Rocks a Sheer Slip Dress With Nothing But a Brown Thong Underneath

Hailey Bieber. Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Hailey Bieber is a trendsetter, but we already knew that. She also pushes the boundaries with fashion and tries it all. Her most recent endeavor: a sheer maxi dress. The model, who turned 26 in November, shared the bold look on Instagram on Dec. 29. She posed for the camera with her iconic smolder, popping one leg forward and crossing one arm behind her back.

The brown strapless maxi dress, which was just sheer enough to reveal her matching brown thong underneath, is from Mirror Palais’s Spring/Summer 2023 collection. The gown featured a satin panel over Bieber’s chest and a thigh-high slit on one side. In perfect Bieber fashion, she left her caption simple with a brown heart emoji. Her jewelry and makeup followed a similar minimalist trend. She wore gold hoop earrings and her signature chrome nails were dressed up with a french tip.

She saved the last slide of the carousel post for a portrait shot, giving fans what they want the most: a closer look at Bieber’s fresh glam. The Rhode founder’s brown hair was left loose and wavy and she sported a glowy, natural makeup base with a bit of sparkly eyeshadow and brown lip liner topped off with some Rhode peptide serum on top—her go-to lip combo.

Bieber posted a TikTok makeup tutorial earlier that day of “a little glowy makeup vibe.” She sat in front of a window and looked almost ethereal as she got ready for the day.

Bieber and her husband, Justin Bieber, took a snowy trip for a little year-end getaway. She shared an adorable photo dump on Jan. 2 with a collection of snaps from their trip out of sunny Los Angeles, where the couple primarily resides.

“Holiday Dump ❄️☀️ best times,” the Forbes 30 under 30 star captioned the post. “Best friends. Happy New Year ✨✨🤍.”

The carousel started with a photo of Bieber taken from behind, in a midriff-revealing black dress with a strappy back. Another video featured her jumping and dancing to Tame Impala’s “The Less I Know The Better.” She paired the mini dress with fuzzy boots and a flashy headband that read “Happy New Year.”

Bieber also tossed in some more gorgeous photos of herself, a picture cuddled up together with her beau, a few delicious chocolate-glazed donuts, a selfie with their dog, Oscar, and a slow-motion video of Bieber falling in the snow.

Make sure to follow SI Lifestyle in Google News!